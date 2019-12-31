Railways hikes fares, the first since 2014-15

Indian Railway will raise fares by up to 4 paise a km, the first such hike since 2014-15, as it looks to expand passenger amenities and facilities at various railway stations and trains.

"It has become imperative to increase the fare marginally without overburdening any class of passengers," the rail ministry said in a statement. "Fast modernisation of Indian Railway will be achieved through this fare revision."

The "marginal increase in fares" will cover only the non-suburban sections. The increase in fare will be on tickets bought on or after January 1, 2020. No excess fare (difference of fare) will be charged from passengers who have booked tickets before January 1, the ministry said.