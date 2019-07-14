Railways curb unauthorized drinking water brands

Cracking down on the sale of unauthorized brands of drinking water at all major railway stations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 1,371 persons and seized over 69,000 bottles.

The drive 'Operation Thirst', launched on July 8-9, also led to the offenders being fined Rs 6,80,855.

Among those arrested were four Pantry Car managers. Several stalls at railway stations were found to be selling packaged drinking water bottles of unauthorized brands, an official statement said.

Determined to go to the root of the corruption, the special drive will be followed by continuous action by Principal Chief Security Commissioners.