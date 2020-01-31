Railway passenger volume up by 1.85%, freight loading rose by 5.34% in 2018-2019: Economic Survey
Updated : January 31, 2020 04:32 PM IST
During 2018-19, consequential train accidents decreased from 73 to 59 in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year, the survey said.
It also said that safety is accorded the highest priority by railways and steps are being undertaken on a continuous basis to prevent accidents.
