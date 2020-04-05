  • SENSEX
Raghuram Rajan says coronavirus pandemic India's greatest economic emergency since independence; provides prognosis

Updated : April 05, 2020 08:18 PM IST

Former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan has termed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic India’s greatest economic emergency since independence, adding that the current situation is more challenging than the 2008-09 financial crisis as the country’s finances were healthier than is the case now.
Rajan, ultimately hopes that the unfolding disaster will help the nation see how weakened it has become as a society and will eventually help in starting reforms “we sorely need.”
