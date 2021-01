Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said another 'taper tantrum' might be on its way. Rajan said this while discussing the global outlook of the economy and the effects of COVID-19 on emerging markets.

"The worry is that markets are leveraging on that promise and when that time comes to a switch unless it is really steadily advertised and markets have time to react, a taper tantrum moment is possible," Rajan told Bloomberg in an interview.

Quantitative Easing (QE)

In 2013, Fed decides to scale back cash flow

By 2013, the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew by about $2 trillion. Believing that the economy was in a much better place compared to 2008, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, during a policy meeting on May 22, 2013, stated that it was time to dial back those cash injections. However, investors did not think on similar lines. They believed that a lot of that money had found its way into the stock markets, pushing up stock prices. Assuming that if the Fed started ‘tapering’ those cash flows, the stock market may crash, they began selling. This led to a fall in stock prices.

'Taper tantrum'