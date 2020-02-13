#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
R K Pachauri, former TERI chief, dies in Delhi at 79

Updated : February 13, 2020 10:28 PM IST

Pachauri was admitted to Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital where he underwent open-heart surgery and was put on life support on Tuesday, sources said.
In 2015, Pachauri was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague after which he quit the post.
In the statement issued by TERI, its chairman Nitin Desai hailed Pachauri's contribution to global sustainable development as "unparalleled".
