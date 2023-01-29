homeeconomy News

Quotes and phrases Nirmala Sitharaman and former FMs used in Budget speeches

Quotes and phrases Nirmala Sitharaman and former FMs used in Budget speeches

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 29, 2023 11:49:00 AM IST (Published)

Finance ministers have often used lyrics of songs, quotes from books, phrases and sayings in their budget speeches Former Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh quoted iconic French writer Victor Hugo in his Budget speech.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in four days. While viewers are expecting to hear about tax breaks and deductions in the Budget that will be telecast live in the country, they might also get to hear some quotes and lyrics in her presentation speech. Finance ministers have often used lyrics of songs, quotes from books, phrases and sayings in their budget speeches before.

Recommended Articles

View All

New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard

Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

78 percent Indian workers uneasy about job security amid layoffs: Survey

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Here are some examples
Manmohan Singh (1991)
Former Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh quoted iconic French writer Victor Hugo in his Budget speech. "Victor Hugo once said, ‘no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.’ I suggest to this august House that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea. Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome,” Dr Singh said.
Yashwant Sinha (2001)
Yashwant Sinha recited a verse from a poem during his 2001 Budget speech to talk about the second-generation reforms being undertaken. "Taqaazaa hai waqt ka ke toofaan se joojho, kahaan tak chaloge kinaare kinaare?” (The times require you to battle the storms. How long will you keep walking the shore?).
ALSO READ: Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: US venture capitalists seek policies for start-ups
P Chidambaram (2007)
P Chidambaram used a verse from the famous Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar’s Tirukkural. It would not be the first or last time that Chidambaram quoted Thiruvalluvar. Even Nirmala Sitharaman has quoted the poet in multiple speeches. "Kodai Ali Sengol Kudi Ombal Nangum, Udaiyanam Vendharkku Oli" or "Generous grants, compassion, righteous rule and succour to the downtrodden are the hallmarks of good governance."
Arun Jaitley (2016)
Arun Jaitley often used quotes and verses in his speeches. Talking about how the government would restore the 'poor' status of the economy, Jaitley used an Urdu couplet.
“Kashti chalaane walon ne jab haar kar di patwar hamein,
Lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj manjdhaar hamein.
Phir bhi dikhaya hei hamane aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko,
In halato mein aata hai daria karna paar hame."
ALSO READ: Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: Govt may cut food, fertiliser, fuel subsidies next fiscal
Nirmala Sitharaman (2019)
In her maiden Budget Presentation, Sitharaman quoted the Chanakya Niti, a Sangam-era piece of classical Tamil literature. She also used a couplet from the Urdu poet Manzoor Hashmi and some teachings of Lord Basveshwara.
Karya purusha karena lakshyam sampadyate (With determined human efforts, the task will surely be completed),” she quoted from the Chanakya Niti.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023budget arun jaitleyFM Nirmala SitharamanFormer prime minister Manmohan SinghYashwant Sinha

Previous Article

Budget 2023: PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers

Next Article

Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: IMA puts forward demands ahead of budget presentation