Quality Control orders for smart meters, welding rods, electrodes kick in with initial relaxation for small domestic players

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has said that the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for Smart Meters, Welding Rods and Electrodes, notified on 14th July 2023, will come into force from January 2024, i.e. six months from the date of notification. Relaxations have been granted to small/micro industries in terms of timelines to safeguard the domestic industry and ensure smooth implementation of the QCOs, it added.

From January 2024; the manufacture, storage and sale of non-BIS certified Smart Meters, Welding Rods and Electrodes will be prohibited as per the BIS Act, 2016. Violation of the BIS Act's provisions can attract a jail term up to two years or a fine of at least Rs. 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to an amount of Rs. 5 lakh and may extend up to ten times the value of the goods.

So far, 64 new QCOs have been developed covering 317 product standards, improve quality standards for manufacturing and curb the imports of sub-standard products into India.

The Smart Meters (Quality Control) Order, 2023 mandates compulsory certification under IS Standards for "A.C. Static Direct Connected Watt Hour Smart Meter Class 1 and 2" and "A.C. Static Transformer Operated Watthour and Var-Hour Smart Meters, Class 0.2s, 0.5s and 1.0s" for the products manufactured for domestic market or imported into India.

Smart Meters are electronic devices which record information like consumption of electric energy, voltage levels, current and power factor. They're aimed to communicate the information to consumers for greater clarity of consumption behaviour and to electricity suppliers for system monitoring and customer billing.

The Welding Rods and Electrodes (Quality Control) Order, 2023 mandates compulsory certification under IS Standards for "Covered electrodes for manual metal arc welding of carbon and carbon manganese steel", and "Welding rods and bare electrodes for gas shielded arc welding of structural steel", for the products manufactured for domestic market or imported into India.

Welding Rods are used in shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), also known as stick welding. The rod has two purposes, i.e., to provide filler metal to the workpiece and to conduct electric current to the arc. Welding electrodes are metal wires with baked on chemical coatings, which protect the metal from damage, stabilize the arc and improve the weld.