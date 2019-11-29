Q2 GDP growth likely hit over six-year low

India's economy probably expanded at its weakest pace in more than six years in the quarter to September, a Reuters poll showed, as consumer demand and private investment weakened further and a global slowdown hit exports.

The median of a poll of economists showed annual growth in gross domestic product of 4.7 percent in the quarter, down from 5.0 percent in the previous three months and 7 percent for the corresponding period of 2018.

Economic growth could dip to around 4 percent in the September quarter, two domestic television channels said on Wednesday, citing government sources.