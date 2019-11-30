#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hints at more measures as growth slumps

Updated : November 30, 2019 07:04 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that responses/interventions addressing the needs of the economy will continue.
The FM's statement came a day after it was announced that the GDP growth rate of the country went down to 4.5 percent, slowest in over six years.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hints at more measures as growth slumps
