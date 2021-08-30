Q1FY22 GDP likely to be 20% due to low base effect

Growth is likely to be supported by a bounce back in industries, government expenditure and exports, however it is likely to be tempered by reduction in consumption due to second wave of pandemic.

The government is scheduled to release the GDP print for Q1FY22 on August 31, 2021. Due to the national lockdown last year, GDP had contracted by nearly 24 percent and because of that low base effect, a CNBC-TV18 Poll is pegging growth this year at nearly 20 percent.

CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh reports that RBI has said the Q1 number could be around 21.4 percent. Economists expect divergence between GDP and GVA to remain. CNBC-TV18 Polls expects the GVA to be around 17.9 percent.

Growth is likely to be supported by a bounce-back in industries, government expenditure and exports, however, it is likely to be tempered by a reduction in consumption due to the second wave of pandemic.

Watch video for more.