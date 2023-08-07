PwC CEO Dialogues | Digital skilling a challenge, but talent is hungry, says Luminous CEO Preeti Bajaj

PwC CEO Dialogues: Preeti Bajaj, CEO of Luminous Power Technologies, sees Indian manufacturing positively with emphasis on digital skilling, sustainability, and employee safety. Indian talent is hungry for leadership and learning, she says. Read on for more.

Digital skilling is of utmost importance in the context of making India a global manufacturing powerhouse, but it remains a challenge in small-town India, said Preeti Bajaj, CEO and Managing Director of Luminous Power Technologies.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 CEO Dialogues panel discussion, Bajaj acknowledged the challenge but said it is offset by the hunger of the talent pool for leadership and knowledge, especially in the digital realm.

“We invest a lot in digital skilling, and that is really about being relentless in grabbing that data culture and driving it. I can tell you that it is a whole different thing in India to do it in small towns but the great news is Indian talent is hungry, they want to lead and they want to learn," Bajaj said, adding that she called it the "L cubed" philosophy. "You have to lead the digital DNA change, you have to lab it — which means you have to allow your leaders to experiment and lab it — and then you have to live it, which means you have to have the courage to experiment, implement and then change your processes and retrain your entire line.”

On the current state of the manufacturing industry, Preeti Bajaj said, "I see the Indian manufacturing ecosystem very positively. We are witnessing remarkable growth and innovation, fueled by the indomitable spirit of the Indian workforce."

Bajaj also stressed the importance of employee safety, sustainability, and digital skilling. She said businesses need to put employee safety and sustainability at the forefront of their operations. She said, "In the wake of recent global events, safety has become an even more critical aspect of manufacturing operations. Companies should invest in state-of-the-art safety measures to ensure a secure working environment for all employees."

She also stressed the significance of sustainable practices, emphasising that the manufacturing sector must adapt to eco-friendly approaches to minimize its impact on the environment.

Discussing the ongoing technological revolution, Bajaj noted that the manufacturing industry is witnessing a digital transformation, and India is no exception. "At Luminous, we invest significantly in digital skilling for our employees," she revealed. "Upskilling and reskilling are crucial to keep up with rapidly evolving technologies and maintain a competitive edge in the global market."