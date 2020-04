The state government of Punjab has extended the ongoing lockdown for 21 days more starting Friday till May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Phased relaxation will only be for farmers for harvesting from April 15. For all others, Punjab curfew and lockdown will be strictly enforced till May 1.

Given the seriousness of the situation arising out of #Covid19, Cabinet has decided to extend lockdown & curfew till 1st May. These are difficult times & I appeal to all to #StayHomeStaySafe & strictly observe health safeguards as you have done so far, for which I am thankful. pic.twitter.com/OBq7uJgpnQ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 10, 2020

Punjab has reported total of 132 confirmed coronavirus cases with 11 deaths and 5 people being cured.

After Odisha, Punjab has become the second state to officially extend the lockdown.