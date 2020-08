Two days after the Centre circulated a letter to all states, listing out the two options to make good for the inadequate funds in compensation the cess kitty, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and informed that Punjab has declined both the options as the options provided and called it a ”breach of constitutional assurance".

CNBC-TV18 managed to access Badal's letter, which calls for an urgent GST Council meeting to address the issue.

"Punjab would like full clarity on each of these issues and the matter once again placed on the agenda of the next meeting which may be called urgently," Badal in his letter said.

Punjab has also recommended "constitution of a GOM (Group of ministers" on the matter" on an urgent basis as an alternate mechanism.

Highlighting that the GOM should be time-bound to provide a resolution in 10 days.

He also says that the council "needs to work towards a lasting solution to reduce compensation".

Badal in his argument has said that the "compensation can neither. be increased nor reduced without amending this Act. Compensation is no more an executive decision at any level of the Government or even the Council."

"The least Centre has to do to carry forward with the given options is to get them enacted through the legislative process and that too on the recommendation of the Council," Badal in his 5-page letter said.

"Council otherwise doesn't have the power to alter the compensation mechanism suo motto. This was also the essence of the assurance that compensation provision will be legislated and not left to the executive discretion." Badal added.

Punjab is now the highest GST-deficit-State in India, he mentioned.

"It is also not clear when shall the impact of Covid-19 be agreed to have tapered off. We should also have clarity about the scenario likely to emerge if we continue to follow a similar approach going forward," Badal alerted Sitharaman. And has asked Centre on "How will compensation be calculated in the period after January 2021?"

He further said that "If projections are made till the end of compensation period (with reasonable assumptions) the total revenue loss may cross Rs 4,50,000 crore. This, together with interest, would require more than 4-5 years to repay the borrowings rather than 2-3 years that is being believed."

Centre on August 27, in the 41st GST Council Meet, had presented 2 options to states to deal with the on-going compensation cess issue.

Post the meeting, several states have been expressing concerns on the two options saying that the two options are not acceptable.