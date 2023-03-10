Punjab Budget 2023: Top schemes and announcements for farmers and students

The budget was presented by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who stated that the effective capital budget expenditure has increased by 22 percent compared to the previous year. Cheema announced various new schemes for the welfare of citizens.

The Punjab government on Friday announced its budget for the financial year 2023-24, with a total worth of Rs 1,96,462 crore. The budget was presented by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who stated that the effective capital budget expenditure has increased by 22 percent compared to the previous year. Cheema announced various new schemes for the welfare of citizens.

Here are some of these schemes:

Fasal Bima Yojana

Punjab government will initiate Fasal Bima Yojana. This scheme is aimed at providing insurance coverage and financial support to the farmers in the event of failure of any of the notified crop as a result of natural calamities, pests and diseases. It is also aimed at stabilising the income of farmers to ensure their continuous process in farming.

Cheema also said the government will also bring a new policy to find ways to increase the income of farmers.

Bhaav Antar Bhugtan Yojna

Cheema said that his government has decided to launch a new risk mitigation scheme ie “Bhaav Antar Bhugtan Yojna” for horticulture producers.

"Government would intervene to ensure right remuneration to horticulture producers whenever market prices would fluctuate beyond a certain level. I propose an initial allocation of Rs 15 crore for this purpose in FY 2023-24. Further, a new scheme for diversification through flower seed production would also operation in the upcoming financial year,” he said.

New horticulture estates will be set up at Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Bathinda and Faridkot, he said.

Scholarship schemes

For providing pre-matric scholarships, the government proposed an allocation of Rs 18 crore for OBC students and Rs 60 crore for SC students in 2023-24.

Further, Cheema said that Rs 99 crore will be given for maintenance of government schools, Rs 20 crore for programme for skill enhancement programme of teachers/school heads/educational administrators. He added that Rs 30 crore has been kept for giving Rs 2,000 to per student as initial money under 'Punjab Yuva Udyami Programme'.