Punjab Budget 2023: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presents budget with focus on farmers

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 11:34:17 AM IST (Updated)

Punjab Budget 2023 Latest Update: Punjab Budget 2023 Latest Update: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted: "Today is a historic day...I hope this budget will be of public interest and a glimpse of Punjab moving towards 'Rangale Punjab' will be seen...".

The Punjab government presented the state Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Friday. The Punjab government allotted Rs 1,96,462 crore budget for 2023-24. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the effective capital budget expenditure increased by 22 percent over the last year.

This is the first full budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which came to power in Punjab last year with a thumping majority Cheema started his budget speech in the assembly on Friday, saying that this year's budget focuses on farmers and agricultural sector.
Cheema told the assembly on Friday that Punjab's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for FY 23-24 is expected to increase by 9.24 percent over an year to over Rs 6 lakh crore. The Effective Revenue Deficit has been pegged at 3.32 percent, while the and Fiscal Deficit is estimated to be at 4.98 percent.
"The Punjab government received the Consolidated Sinking Fund of Rs 3,000 crore in a year since 2022-23," he said. This fund covers all of the government’s expenses.
"We inherited a huge debt from the previous governments," Cheema said. Punjab is already in debt of around Rs 3 lakh crore, News 18 Hindi reported. Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, the state’s debt grew by 44.23 percent, the Times of India said. Moreover, the state is estimated to have a debt-to-GDP ratio of 47.6 percent by March 2023, according to the RBI’s report on state governments budgets for 2022-23 fiscal.
Also, state agencies and boards and corporations had a debt of around Rs 55,000 crore, out of which around Rs 22,250 crore was guaranteed by the state.
The biggest challenge before Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema would be to arrange funds for public welfare and development projects, without burdening the public with any new tax. The Bhagwant Mann government might also woo the voters in view of the Jalandhar by-elections and next year's Lok Sabha elections through this budget.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted: "Today is a historic day...I hope this budget will be of public interest and a glimpse of Punjab moving towards 'Rangale Punjab' will be seen...".
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 11:15 AM IST
