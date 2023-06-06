India earned Rs 11,000 crore as dividend from PSBs in FY23, up by 27%

Leading the pack is the country's biggest lender State Bank of India with Rs 5,500 crore, up by 52 percent, from Rs 3,600 crore year-on-year, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.
In the last financial year (FY23), the Narendra Modi government received Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore as dividends from public sector banks (PSBs), up by 27-38 percent, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Leading the pack is the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) with Rs 5,500 crore, up by 52 percent, from Rs 3,600 crore year-on-year (YoY), sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.
Also, SBI's dividend share in PSBs stood at 45-50 percent, sources close to the development said. In FY23, public sector banks reported Rs 1 lakh crore as Profit after tax (PAT).
Further, in the last financial year, the union government earned Rs 59,000 crore dividend from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The total dividend in FY23 from CPSEs and PSBs stood at over Rs 70,000 crore, according to multiple people familiar with the development.
First Published: Jun 6, 2023 7:09 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore
Jun 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read