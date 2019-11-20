#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
PSUs underspent their CSR funds by 43% in FY18

Updated : November 20, 2019 09:38 AM IST

Central public sector enterprises (CPSE) have significantly underutilised their CSR funds, with government data showing that nearly 43 percent of the funds allocated by these PSUs in the financial year 2018 remained unspent.
Coal India and Indian Oil fully utilised their respective allocated fund of Rs 24.31 crore and Rs 331.05 crore.
