Prolonged use of mosquito coils may make you ill: study

Updated : July 01, 2019 04:14 PM IST

Air pollution, both indoor and outdoor, has been in the limelight in the past few years with both governments and courts announcing a series of plans to address it.
A latest study has now warned that prolonged exposure to burning of mosquito coils and cigarettes in indoor environments like homes and offices could lead to illness. Samples used in the study belonged to popularly used brands.
The researchers also clarified that their study doesn’t find a link between these emissions and cancer.
