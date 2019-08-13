Private sector reservation: Fearing political pressure, companies could mull expansion outside Andhra Pradesh

Companies with business interests in Andhra Pradesh have been given three years to implement the state’s Employment of Locals in Industries and Factories Bill, which mandates 75 percent jobs for locals, in the private sector. However, in Visakhapatnam, a slew of IT and manufacturing companies are unsure about rejigging hiring practices, in the near-to-medium term.

One of the main reasons for this uncertainty is the lack of clarity over whether the bill will impact the state's IT industry. The confusion is to do with whether or not the IT sector falls under the category of an 'establishment' or an 'industry'.

Experts say that should the rule book apply to Visakhapatnam's IT firms, they will be left with little option but to look beyond Andhra Pradesh. "Business may tend to move out for a particular project or short-term need,” said Murali Krishna, managing director and chief executive officer, Fluentgrid, “You could start looking at other destinations like Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai."

For now, however, there have been no plans among IT firms to move cities since most companies are waiting for clarity from the state’s IT ministry on whether or not the law applies to them. The hope is that clarity comes soon, given that there’s merely a three-year window to implement the quota, which is barely enough to draw up an expansion roadmap if required.

The problem, though isn’t limited to the IT sector. While not all names in manufacturing are worried —top manufacturing firms like Granules India, Kia Motors and the Amara Raja Group claim that their local personnel already account for over 80 percent of their workforce — medium and smaller companies, especially labour-intensive sectors like steel, construction material manufacturing and construction, could be impacted. This is largely because these sectors rely heavily on migrant labour from neighbouring Odisha and West Bengal. The state's promise that it will provide skilling to ensure a capable workforce has not allayed fears completely, because of the risk of unhealthy political clout coming into play.

“If you don't have local employment, you need to go to the government and tell them 'we do not have the local resources, you train us and get us people'. That's what the law says," said RVS Rudraraju, director at Visakhapatnam-based RHI Clasil, “But there are small-time leaders and people who are not going to understand the law in its full essence, and they might put some pressure especially on smaller and mid-industries."