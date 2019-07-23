#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Private sector gets go ahead for assisting rehabilitation of degraded forests

Updated : July 23, 2019 04:25 PM IST

An expert forest panel of India’s environment ministry has allowed guidelines that would allow the involvement of the private sector to carry out plantation on degraded forest land.
Activists state that this is the latest in line of a series of steps taken by the central government that encourages the involvement of the private sector in forest management and fear an adverse impact on the rights of tribal people and forest dwellers.
The move is expected to face resistance from organisations working for tribal rights groups as well as from those working for the forest dwellers.
Private sector gets go ahead for assisting rehabilitation of degraded forests
cnbc two logos
