Private sector capex intentions rise significantly but real capex cycle yet to pick up, say analysts

Private sector capital expenditure (capex) is leading and is above pre-pandemic levels, with chemicals and renewable energy sectors having become the most capital-intensive sectors, analysts said on Friday.

Mahesh Vyas, MD and CEO of CMIE, explained that there had been an increase in “interest” in the private sector making investments while the government has not been as active. However, it must be noted that what is being seen is not capex but capex intentions. “There's a very significant increase in private sector capex intentions. There is a concentration in chemicals and renewals,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Nirmal Bang Deputy Head-Research and Economist Teresa John too noted that within private capex , the two sectors doing well are chemicals, which accounted for around 45 percent of the capex announcements, and the renewable sector.

Vyas pointed out that earlier new investment proposals used to come largely from one or two business houses, but that has broadened and has gone to many more states, which has led to a concentration in the private sector.

Nirmal Bang’s John added that in the pre-pandemic period, the private sector was hardly announcing any capex and the central government had the lead, and so there was a strong pipeline before the pandemic. “That's why during the pandemic, we had a lot of projects by the entity NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) being implemented when other sectors were largely inactive.”

CMIE’s Vyas, however, said the real capital expenditure cycle has still not picked up.

“When the year began, we expected Rs 10 trillion worth of projects to get completed, when the highest number in the past was around Rs 6-6.50 trillion or so. But half the year is over, and we have still just seen about Rs 2.50 trillion worth of investments getting completed. So there is still significant sluggishness in the completion of projects,” he explained.

He added that state governments were lagging behind in capex spending, as seen in the financial statements of state governments and the central government. He said that the central government spending on capex was pretty aggressive the first half of the year, but the state governments lagged. “We have seen from past data that state governments usually catch up in the second half of the year. So, maybe there will be some turnaround as the year goes ahead regarding government spending on capex,” he noted.

Talking about sectors, Vyas said chemicals, renewables and energy are the ones that are really capital intensive, while one cannot expect the leather sector, for example, to show large capex in terms of rupee value. “There is an increase in the intentions of the private sector, and this should not be misunderstood as capex. Capex is still far away,” he explained.

From electronics and metals earlier, there has now been a shift to chemicals, and within the chemical sector, the top sectors are green hydrogen and green ammonia, John said. Green hydrogen, green ammonia projects, plus the Adani alumina projects account for around 75 percent of the capex announcements in the chemical sector, he said.

He added that a large number of projects were also coming in for ethanol refineries because of a government incentive. In terms of value, they may not be very large, but the number of projects is quite large.

Watch the accompanying video for more.