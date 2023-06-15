Private sector capex in a sweet spot with electricity and infra being the big drivers

While the orders awarding is gaining pace, its progress work on ground needs to be carefully tracked as implementation is key. Siemens, Larsen and Toubro are large beneficiaries of the government's rising thrust on capital expenditure in the country.

In the month of May 2023, India's fresh project announcements grew 81 percent year on year to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, with a majority 70 percent portion contributed by the private sector. This is to be compared with 45 percent in the same period last year.

The big drivers of the capex boom this month have been electricity and infrastructure sectors. Infrastructure was led by roads (Rs 1 lakh crore) and electricity projects was led by pumped hydro of Rs 74,800 crore, while manufacturing capex was of nearly Rs 50,800 crore.

Interestingly, the central government shares close to one-third of the total tender floated in May.