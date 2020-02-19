#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Priti Patel launches UK's points-based visa system to attract the 'brightest' from across the world, including India

Updated : February 19, 2020 08:44 PM IST

The new visa system will come into force from January 1, 2021 at the end of the transition period after the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) on January 31.
The new post-Brexit system, which will apply equally to the EU and non-EU countries like India, is based on assigning points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries and professions.
Under the scheme, foreign workers who wanted to come to the UK would have to speak English and have the offer of a skilled job with an "approved sponsor".
Priti Patel launches UK's points-based visa system to attract the 'brightest' from across the world, including India

You May Also Like

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

Vande Bharat completes 1 year, earns Rs 92 crore for railways

Vande Bharat completes 1 year, earns Rs 92 crore for railways

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement