Prices of jet fuel slashed to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre in Delhi, check details here

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) or jet fuel has been reduced to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre from the earlier Rs 98, 349.95/kL in Delhi with effect from May 1. The price reduction will provide much-needed relief for the aviation industry. However, fuel prices for both petrol and diesel remain unchanged.
Current Jet Fuel Rates in Metros
The ATF prices are revised every month based on foreign exchange rates and the average rate of the international benchmark.
The price of ATF in Delhi stands at Rs 95,935.34/kL while the same stands at Rs 89,648.60/kL in Mumbai.
In Kolkata, the current price of ATF is Rs 1,02,596.20/kL while in Chennai the same is Rs 99,828.54/kL.
All mentioned rates are applicable from May 1 as per the Indian Oil website.
Aviation Turbine Fuel Price Cuts
The price of jet fuel was earlier reduced by 4 percent on March 1, following a softening of international oil prices.
Prior to that, the price was reduced to Rs 1,08,138.77 per kL from Rs 1,17,587.64 on January 1. The prices were slashed by 2.3 percent and 4.19 percent in December and November last year, respectively.
Airlines to benefit
The rate reduction in ATF prices is expected to benefit the airlines as fuel costs account for about 40 percent of the operating costs. With the price reduction, even airline ticket prices might see some cooling off.
Petrol and Diesel Prices Unchanged
However, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged since May 21 last year. The price of petrol remains at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi while the price of diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 for a litre and diesel costs Rs 94.72 for a litre.
Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the country with immediate effect from today, on May 1. Following the revision of prices, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
