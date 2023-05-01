Prices of jet fuel slashed to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre in Delhi, check details here

2 Min(s) Read
The ATF prices are revised every month based on foreign exchange rates and the average rate of the international benchmark. The price of ATF in Delhi stands at Rs 95,935.34/kL while the same stands at Rs 89,648.60/kL in Mumbai.
The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) or jet fuel has been reduced to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre from the earlier Rs 98, 349.95/kL in Delhi with effect from May 1. The price reduction will provide much-needed relief for the aviation industry. However, fuel prices for both petrol and diesel remain unchanged.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Current Jet Fuel Rates in Metros
The ATF prices are revised every month based on foreign exchange rates and the average rate of the international benchmark.
The price of ATF in Delhi stands at Rs 95,935.34/kL while the same stands at Rs 89,648.60/kL in Mumbai.