Prices of jet fuel slashed to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre in Delhi, check details here

Prices of jet fuel slashed to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre in Delhi, check details here

Prices of jet fuel slashed to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre in Delhi, check details here
By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 12:47:45 PM IST (Published)

The ATF prices are revised every month based on foreign exchange rates and the average rate of the international benchmark. The price of ATF in Delhi stands at Rs 95,935.34/kL while the same stands at Rs 89,648.60/kL in Mumbai.

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) or jet fuel has been reduced to Rs 95,935.34 per kilolitre from the earlier Rs 98, 349.95/kL in Delhi with effect from May 1. The price reduction will provide much-needed relief for the aviation industry. However, fuel prices for both petrol and diesel remain unchanged.

Current Jet Fuel Rates in Metros
The ATF prices are revised every month based on foreign exchange rates and the average rate of the international benchmark.
ALSO READ | DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India Chief & Flight safety head
The price of ATF in Delhi stands at Rs 95,935.34/kL while the same stands at Rs 89,648.60/kL in Mumbai.
