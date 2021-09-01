Domestic LPG cylinder price increases by Rs 25; will cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi

The price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from today. As a result, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 884.50 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 884.50. For a cooking gas cylinder in Chennai, customers will now have to pay Rs 900.50.

Earlier on August 17 , the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.

Meanwhile, the price of commercial LPG has also been hiked by up to Rs 75 per cylinder.

Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG Price) on the first and fifteenth of every month.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was cut to Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was decreased to Rs 107.39 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was dropped to Rs 96.33 a litre.