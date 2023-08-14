India’s economy proved resilient in turbulent times, inflation contained successfully: President Droupadi Murmu

The President of India in her speech added that the country has now regained its rightful place on the world stage and also enhanced its standing in the international order. She asserted that with the G20 presidency, the country can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress.

President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that India’s economy has not only proved resilient in turbulent times but has also become a source of hope for other economies. In her address to the nation on the eve of India's 77th Independence Day, the president added Inflation at global level remains cause for worry but the government of India, RBI have managed to contain it successfully.

“India’s economy has proven to be not only resilient during turbulent times but is also a beacon of hope for others. The world economy is passing through a delicate stage, as the pandemic has been followed by international events that have added to the air of uncertainty. Yet, the Government has been able to navigate the stormy waters very well. India has converted challenges into opportunities and has recorded high GDP growth. Our Annadata farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth. The nation feels indebted to them.”

"During my visits and interactions with members of the Indian diaspora, I have observed a new confidence in the India story. India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world," she added.

The first citizen of the country also urged fellow Indians to give priority to women empowerment and asserted to keep their national identities above all identities. Murmu also said education is the greatest tool of social empowerment and National Education Policy has started making a difference.