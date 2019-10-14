#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Preparedness remains inadequate even as floods become an annual affair in Kerala

Updated : October 14, 2019 11:04 PM IST

In 2018 it was floods that devastated Kerala, this year it’s landslips and debris slides, pointing to the need for an effective strategy to reduce damages due to natural disasters.
With the state becoming highly vulnerable, there is a need for people to become climate resilient in all their activities.
Experts are now demanding stringent implementation of the existing environmental laws to prevent largescale destruction in the future
Preparedness remains inadequate even as floods become an annual affair in Kerala
