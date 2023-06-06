CNBC TV18
'Precarious position,' World Bank on state of global economy amid high interest rates
Jun 6, 2023

According to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report, global growth has slowed sharply and is projected to decelerate from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 2.1 percent in 2023. It foresees India’s growth slowing to a still-strong 6.3 percent from 7.2 percent last year.

The World Bank on Tuesday, June 6, said the global economy is in a "precarious position" and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates.

According to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report, global growth has slowed sharply and is projected to decelerate from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 2.1 percent in 2023.
The World Bank expressed concern about the impact of increasingly restrictive global credit conditions on EMDEs. One in four EMDEs has lost access to international bond markets, particularly those with underlying vulnerabilities such as low creditworthiness. These economies are highly vulnerable to additional shocks, and their growth projections for 2023 are less than half of what they were a year ago.
