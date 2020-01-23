Economy
Prakash Javadekar says Budget 2020 will have 'plan of action' on economy
Updated : January 23, 2020 07:36 AM IST
Responding to a question about the downward revision of India's growth rate by the IMF, he said the economy is on the path of "revival" and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.
Asserting that the economy was on the path of "revival", he said there are ups and downs in world economy, and it has reflection on economy of countries.
India-born IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath had said growth in India slowed sharply owing to stress in the non-banking financial sectors and weak rural income growth.
