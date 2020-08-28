Economy Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana completes 6 years today; here's a look at its journey Updated : August 28, 2020 09:06 AM IST Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana or PMJDY – the national mission for financial inclusion completed six years of its implementation on Friday. On the 6th anniversary of PMJDY, Ministry of Finance mentioned the achievements of the scheme in a series of tweets. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply