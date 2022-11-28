Power ministry rolls out scheme to procure 4,500 MW electricity supply for 5 years

PFC Consulting Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Ltd, has been designated as the nodal agency by the power ministry. Under the scheme, PFC Consulting has invited bids for the supply of 4,500 MW of electricity.

The union power ministry on Monday rolled out a scheme for procurement of aggregate electricity of 4,500 MW on a competitive basis under SHAKTI (Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India) Policy.

PFC Consulting Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Ltd, has been designated as the nodal agency by the power ministry. Under the scheme, PFC Consulting has invited bids for the supply of 4,500 MW of electricity.

The supply of electricity will commence from April 2023 and the union coal ministry has been requested to allocate around 27 MTPA for this, the power ministry said.

The utilities that have evinced interest in the scheme are Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, New Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd.

The last date for the bid submission is December 21, 2022, it said.

It is for the first time that bidding is being carried out under the Shakti scheme. Also, a revised PPA for the medium term is being used in this bidding, it added.

This scheme is expected to help the states that are facing power shortages and also help generation plants to increase their capacities.