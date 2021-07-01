Power Ministry looks to revive gas-based power plants

India currently has 25,000 megawatt of gas-based capacity, but of that 12,000 Mw remain stranded and rest are working at a very low plant load factor (PLF) of nearly 20-30 percent.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the power ministry is looking at reviving gas-based power plants. It is also looking at increasing the PLF of coal-based power plants instead of adding new plants.

The government plans to put together a joint task force by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the ministry of power that will work out details of supply and distribution policy for gas-based power projects.

Furthermore, the idea is to not have a subsidy-based scheme to revive gas-based power plants but supply gas based on market-driven price. The government is planning on having the states on board for assurance on procurement of gas-based power wherever it is being generated.

India is committed to 40 percent of its energy usage from non-fossil fuels.

For more, watch the video