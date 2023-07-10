Power Ministry takes aim at free electricity promises in election campaigns

These measures aim to reform the power sector, attract investments, and meet the growing electricity demand, driven by projects like semiconductors.

In a move aimed at curbing the political exploitation of free electricity distribution, the Power Ministry has decided to tighten the conditions for grants provided to states by the Central Government, as per information obtained by CNBC Awaaz.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the central government offers grants to states to cover expenses such as the installation of prepaid smart meters and repairs to power distribution infrastructure.

Recently, Power Minister RK Singh convened a meeting during which he issued instructions that grants under the scheme should only be disbursed if the state governments meet five specific conditions, which include;

The power tariff must be fully updated and implemented as prescribed.

The tariffs should be set in a manner that reflects the actual cost of electricity for power distribution companies.

Any subsidies announced by the states should be completely transparent, with clear records maintained on a per-unit basis.

The subsidies declared by the state governments should be accurately reflected in their financial accounts.

The installation of prepaid meters in government offices is also mandated.

During the meeting, the power minister directed REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) and PFC (Power Finance Corporation) to submit a report within 15 days. The report must certify that for the year 2022-23, the beneficiaries receiving subsidized electricity have been identified and that the subsidy bills are being prepared in the name of the respective state governments.

According to sources, the objective behind these measures is to bring about comprehensive reforms in the power sector, minimizing losses from generation to distribution. "Such reforms are crucial to attract new investments in the sector, particularly with the growing demand for electricity anticipated in the future, driven by projects like semiconductors."

"Meeting this rising demand necessitates an increase in production, which can only be achieved through sector-wide reform," sources added.