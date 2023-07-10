Power Ministry takes aim at free electricity promises in election campaigns

These measures aim to reform the power sector, attract investments, and meet the growing electricity demand, driven by projects like semiconductors.
In a move aimed at curbing the political exploitation of free electricity distribution, the Power Ministry has decided to tighten the conditions for grants provided to states by the Central Government, as per information obtained by CNBC Awaaz.
Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the central government offers grants to states to cover expenses such as the installation of prepaid smart meters and repairs to power distribution infrastructure.
Recently, Power Minister RK Singh convened a meeting during which he issued instructions that grants under the scheme should only be disbursed if the state governments meet five specific conditions, which include;
During the meeting, the power minister directed REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) and PFC (Power Finance Corporation) to submit a report within 15 days. The report must certify that for the year 2022-23, the beneficiaries receiving subsidized electricity have been identified and that the subsidy bills are being prepared in the name of the respective state governments.
According to sources, the objective behind these measures is to bring about comprehensive reforms in the power sector, minimizing losses from generation to distribution. "Such reforms are crucial to attract new investments in the sector, particularly with the growing demand for electricity anticipated in the future, driven by projects like semiconductors."
"Meeting this rising demand necessitates an increase in production, which can only be achieved through sector-wide reform," sources added.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India
Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances
Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide
Jul 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read