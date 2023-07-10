Power Ministry takes aim at free electricity promises in election campaigns

These measures aim to reform the power sector, attract investments, and meet the growing electricity demand, driven by projects like semiconductors.

In a move aimed at curbing the political exploitation of free electricity distribution, the Power Ministry has decided to tighten the conditions for grants provided to states by the Central Government, as per information obtained by CNBC Awaaz.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the central government offers grants to states to cover expenses such as the installation of prepaid smart meters and repairs to power distribution infrastructure.

Recently, Power Minister RK Singh convened a meeting during which he issued instructions that grants under the scheme should only be disbursed if the state governments meet five specific conditions, which include;