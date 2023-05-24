Power cuts hit parts of UP, Jharkhand and Punjab, Delhi's demand peaks to season's highest

Delhi peak power demand rose to 6,916 MW, the highest this summer, discom officials said. The city had recorded a peak power demand of 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, they said.

Power crises have yet again hit parts of North India as heatwaves are back. Maximum temperatures soared from 40 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius this week in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Adding to the summer woes, households in these states have started witnessing power cuts as demand rose amid scorching weather.

What temperatures were like on Tuesday (at 5:30 pm)?

State Station Name Maximum Temp (°C) Maximum Departure from Normal (°C) DELHI Ridge 45.1 2.9 HARYANA HISAR 45.1 3.5 WEST RAJASTHAN CHURU 45.7 3.3 WEST UTTAR PRADESH Agra Taj 46 3.1 Jhansi 45.1 2.3

(Data source: IMD Delhi)

According to the Ministry of Power estimates, a peak demand of 2,26,870 (MW) is likely to arise in FY24. In April 2023, the peak demand of 215.88 GW was met by the government.

An analysis by IPE-Global suggests that more than 76 percent of Indian sub-districts are already exposed to extreme heat stress conditions. "...estimates by the CSE (Centre for Science and Environment) states that every one-degree rise in heat index resulted in a 187 MW increase in electricity...," said Abinash Mohanty, Sector Head Climate Change and Sustainability, IPE-Global- an international development organisation.

These states are witnessing power cuts:

Uttar Pradesh

According to an India Today report, Uttar Pradesh's peak power demand was 25,800 MW on May 23, with the crisis more severe in villages and small towns. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPCCL) estimated that the consumption would hover between 26,000 to 27,000 MW by the end of May.

The report said that districts including Banda, Kannauj, Deoria, Chandauli, Ambedkarnagar, Kaushambi and Bareilly are experiencing frequent power cuts. "Complaints of power cuts are also coming from cities and towns, including the capital Lucknow, where the peak demand has reached 26,000 MW between 8 pm and 12 am," it said.

To tackle the crisis, the UPCCL tweeted that maintenance work is underway and guidelines have been issued by authorities to " provide uninterrupted power supply to electricity consumers in summer".

Punjab:

Residents of ward number 31 of Ludhiana complained about

disruption in electricity supply around 2 am on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, the Times of India reported. It quotes a resident of Gurbachan Colony as saying that there was no water or electricity supply for two days.

The power supply disruption in parts of Punjab was mainly due to technical snags and an overload of transformers, the Indian Express reported. It said the peak demand in the state shot to 11800 MW on Tuesday afternoon, which dipped to around 9000 MW by late evening.

Despite such reports, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) claimed that there is no gap between the demand and supply of power.

A PSPCL chief engineer of Central Zone, Ludhiana, was quoted as saying the night staff has been increased to deal with the issue. the official agreed that heatwaves have resulted in an increase in the demand for power due to which at times faults do develop. "Otherwise, there's no gap between demand and supply of electricity," the official said.

Jharkhand

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth was quoted by ANI as saying that parts of Jharkhand, including the capital Ranchi, are facing an unprecedented power and water crisis.

While addressing a press conference, Sanjay Seth said on May 21, "Today the entire state including the capital Ranchi is facing an unprecedented power and water crisis. As the temperatures have increased, the problems of electricity and water shortage have increased."

Amid the BJP leader's claim, the Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigan Limited said Ranchi was getting 330-340 MW power, which is as per its requirements. LIVE Hindustan report claimed that the city was facing a shortage of 54 MW during peak hours. It added that load shedding is being done from 200 feeders in Ranchi.

Delhi

Delhi peak power demand rose to 6,916 MW, the highest this summer, discom officials were quoted by PTI as saying. Delhi's power demand is steadily increasing after remaining muted in much of April and May, they said.

At 3:31 pm on Tuesday, it clocked 6,916 MW, the highest this season and surpassing the peak power demand 6,532 MW on Monday, discom officials said. The city had recorded a peak power demand of 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, they said.

Cooling load is the main reason behind Delhi's power load. "In fact, according to estimates, almost around 50 percent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load of air-conditioners, coolers and fans," they said.

This month Delhi's peak power demand has seen huge variations. It has increased from 3,644 MW on May 1 to 6,916 MW today an increase of 3,272 MW or 89 per cent," a BSES spokesperson said. A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said that the discom "successfully" met the peak demand of 2,012 MW on the day.

The discom officials said on each of the days from May 1 to May 21, Delhi's peak power demand this year was lower than the corresponding days of May 2022. However, it was higher by 13 percent on May 22 and 14 percent on May 23 from the corresponding peak power demand of last year.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya is also reeling under a power crisis for the past few days. Power Minister AT Mondal said the northeastern state may have to suffer more in the coming days as the water level at a key dam used in producing hydel electricity is at its lowest.

Read more here The power generation may have to be shut down if the water level at Umiam Lake goes down by another foot, he said. "The water level as of today is 3,165 feet. This is the lowest in the history of the lake. The lowest water level recorded was 3,170 feet a few years ago," Mondal told PTI on Tuesday.

Steps by India to meet peak power demand

The government released a press release on February 7, 2023, revealing the steps it has taken to mitigate the soaring power demand during summer. Some of these initiatives included:

> Setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks to provide land and transmission to Renewable Energy (RE) developers for installation of RE projects at a large scale.

> 100% FDI through automatic route is allowed for projects of power generation (except atomic energy), transmission, distribution and trading.

> Additional arrangement for gas for running gas-based stations has been planned from GAIL, during high power demand months.

> All generators have been asked for timely import of Coal for blending purposes so that adequate coal stock is maintained in the plant.

> Measures have been taken to ensure the availability of the generation capacity. The generators shall complete the maintenance work of their plants well before the period of high demand. No planned maintenance will be taken during the high-demand period (say April to May 2023).