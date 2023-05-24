Power cuts hit parts of UP, Jharkhand and Punjab, Delhi's demand peaks to season's highest

Delhi peak power demand rose to 6,916 MW, the highest this summer, discom officials said. The city had recorded a peak power demand of 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, they said.

Power crises have yet again hit parts of North India as heatwaves are back. Maximum temperatures soared from 40 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius this week in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Adding to the summer woes, households in these states have started witnessing power cuts as demand rose amid scorching weather.

What temperatures were like on Tuesday (at 5:30 pm)?

State Station Name Maximum Temp (°C) Maximum Departure from Normal (°C) DELHI Ridge 45.1 2.9 HARYANA HISAR 45.1 3.5 WEST RAJASTHAN CHURU 45.7 3.3 WEST UTTAR PRADESH Agra Taj 46 3.1 Jhansi 45.1 2.3

(Data source: IMD Delhi)