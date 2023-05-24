English
Power cuts hit parts of UP, Jharkhand and Punjab, Delhi's demand peaks to season's highest

By Akriti Anand  May 24, 2023 2:47:03 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi peak power demand rose to 6,916 MW, the highest this summer, discom officials said. The city had recorded a peak power demand of 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, they said.

Power crises have yet again hit parts of North India as heatwaves are back. Maximum temperatures soared from 40 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius this week in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Adding to the summer woes, households in these states have started witnessing power cuts as demand rose amid scorching weather.

What temperatures were like on Tuesday (at 5:30 pm)?
StateStation NameMaximum Temp (°C)Maximum Departure from Normal (°C)
DELHIRidge45.12.9
HARYANAHISAR45.13.5
WEST RAJASTHANCHURU45.73.3
WEST UTTAR PRADESHAgra Taj463.1
 Jhansi45.12.3
(Data source: IMD Delhi)
