#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Post-monsoon season in 2019 gets highest rain in 5 years

Updated : October 28, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Compared to the large surplus in 2019, there was a huge deficit in four out of these five years, except for the small surplus in 2017.
In terms of comparative performance of districts also, 2019 has been much better with 58 percent of the districts receiving normal to large excess rainfall.
Post-monsoon season in 2019 gets highest rain in 5 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV