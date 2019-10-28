Post-monsoon season in 2019 gets highest rain in 5 years

India has received the highest rainfall in the post-monsoon season beginning October 1 in 2019, as compared to the last five years.

This, in turn, has led to water reservoirs in the country brimming at levels much higher than the average of the last ten years.

There has been heavy rainfall across many regions last week, resulting in a massive rain surplus of 84 percent above normal at 28.4 mm during the week ended October 23.

In the post-monsoon season, from October 1 to 23, it was 16 percent above normal at 74.7 mm, according to data by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Till October 16, it registered a deficit of 5 percent which turned into an excess of 16 percent in one week.

This is the highest in the post-monsoon period in the last five years. While there was 16 percent excess rainfall in 2019 from October 1-23, the comparable figure in 2018 was a deficit of 51 percent. In 2017, it was a surplus of 6 per cent, a deficit of 31 percent in 2016, a deficit of 51 percent in 2015 and a deficit of 31 percent in 2014.

Compared to the large surplus in 2019, there was a huge deficit in four out of these five years, except for the small surplus in 2017.

In terms of comparative performance of districts also, 2019 has been much better with 58 percent of the districts receiving normal to large excess rainfall as compared to 15 percent in 2018, 42 percent in 2017, 38 per cent in 2016, 15 percent in 2015 and 33 per cent in 2014.

The post-monsoon rainfall has also contributed to the water reservoirs brimming in the current season. According to the Central Water Commission, the current year's storage is nearly 127 percent of last year's storage and also 127 percent of the average of the last ten years.

The storage in the water reservoirs during the week was 151.680 billion cubic metres, which is 89 percent of the full capacity of the reservoirs as against the figure of 119 BCM or 70 percent of the capacity in the corresponding period last year.