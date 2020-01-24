Positive Impact Rating 2020: IIM Bangalore, XLRI Jamshedpur among top 30 global business schools

The Indian Institute of Management (IMM) Bangalore and Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur have been ranked among the top 30 leading global business schools in the first edition of Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2020. The first edition of the PIR for business schools was released at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this week.

While IIM Bangalore has been ranked in the 'transforming schools' category, XLRI has been listed in the 'progressing schools' category, according to the official release of PIR.

The list of top global business schools also includes Antwerp Management School in Belgium, Amsterdam Business School in the Netherlands, University of California at Berkley, Audencia Business School, among others.

The PIR is a rating conducted by students and for students. The release said it is the first time that students around the world assessed their business schools on how they perceive their positive impact on the world.

"While no school made the top level 5, nine schools are featured in level 4. These 'transforming schools' show a positive impact culture, embedded in governance and systems, with visible results in a number of impact dimensions," said PIR.

A further 21 schools have featured in level 3 (progressing schools).