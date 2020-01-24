Business
Positive Impact Rating 2020: IIM Bangalore, XLRI Jamshedpur among top 30 global business schools
Updated : January 24, 2020 02:02 PM IST
While IIM Bangalore has been ranked in the 'transforming schools' category, XLRI has been listed in the 'progressing schools' category.
The first edition of the PIR for business schools was released at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
