Poor nutrition, low child survival rate pushes Jharkhand, MP at bottom of child well-being index
Updated : August 27, 2019 02:54 PM IST
According to the index, Kerala bagged the top spot due to its exceptional performance in health, nutrition and education facilities.
Meghalaya (0.53), Jharkhand (0.50) and Madhya Pradesh (0.44) featured at the bottom, the index said.
Low performance in the areas of child survival, nutrition, crimes against children and juvenile crimes, brought the scores down for Madhya Pradesh, the index said.
