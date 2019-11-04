Economy
Pollution levels drop marginally due to wind, but air quality remains in 'severe quality'
Updated : November 04, 2019 11:54 AM IST
On Sunday, the national capital's average AQI stood at 494, the highest since November 6, 2016 when it was 497.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida (452), Ghaziabad (474) and Greater Noida (454), Gurgaon (396), Faridabad (426) were breathing extremely polluted air.
