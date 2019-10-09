#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Politics in Maharashtra elections skirt around environmental issues

Updated : October 09, 2019 04:47 PM IST

In 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Maharashtra on the back of issues like making the state drought-free. But, it is now facing questions on the same issue after it failed in satisfactorily addressing the same during the last five years.
Environmental issues have blown hot and cold in the state. In some areas, the severe protests or legal action by the public has led to the government shelving or shifting the projects but in others, the government has been bulldozing its way through.
The ruling BJP emphasises that it has taken a series of steps to protect the environment in the last five years, but the opposition parties stress that the reality is otherwise. However, the opposition parties concede that environmental issues would remain a key issue only in certain pockets.

