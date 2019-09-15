Police probing AB InBev in New Delhi tax evasion case

PoliceÂ in Â NewÂ DelhiÂ isÂ probingÂ aÂ caseÂ of allegedÂ taxÂ evasionÂ involving Anheuser-BuschÂ InBev, according to aÂ policeÂ officer and a document seen by Reuters, a setback for the brewer already battling a three-year city ban.

Local authorities barredÂ ABÂ InBev, the world's largest brewer, in July from selling its beer in the high profileÂ NewÂ DelhiÂ market for evadingÂ taxes. The company has denied the allegations and appealed the order.

TheÂ DelhiÂ ban followed an investigation by city authorities which found that beer maker SABMiller - acquired byÂ ABÂ InBevÂ in 2016 for around $100 billion - used duplicate barcodes on its beer bottles supplied to city retailers that year, allowing it to pay lowerÂ taxes.

TheÂ DelhiÂ government's ban order had also called for further action against the company and a local bar outlet for alleged violation of criminal law provisions such as conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

A seniorÂ DelhiÂ policeÂ official, Anant Kumar Gunjan, told Reuters that officers have launched an investigation into theÂ caseÂ after receiving a request from the city government, a move that could potentially lead to criminal charges.

"We are investigating this, it is under inquiry," said Gunjan, adding thatÂ policeÂ would conduct its own probe before registering a formalÂ case.

ABÂ InBevÂ told Reuters in a statement on Friday that it was aware of the "potential for an additional authority to take interest in allegations" raised in theÂ DelhiÂ government's ban order.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time. We are committed to operating with integrity and high ethical standards," a spokesman said, adding that the allegations dated back to 2016, before its takeover of SABMiller.

"BIGGER HEADACHE"

News of theÂ policeÂ investigation will add to the company's woes inÂ NewÂ Delhi, where it is already arguing against the ban order with city authorities and in court. Separately,Â ABÂ InBevÂ is also battling an Indian antitrust watchdog investigation concerning alleged beer price-fixing by SABMiller and others.

"The ban only has a financial impact, theÂ policeÂ caseÂ could be a much bigger headache for the company and can have wider ramifications," said Sandeep Chilana, aÂ NewÂ Delhi-based lawyer specializing inÂ taxation and liquor laws.

TheÂ DelhiÂ administration made a written request toÂ policeÂ authorities last month to register aÂ case, according to a government document dated September 6, seen by Reuters on Friday.

"Considering the gravity of the offence, it is opined that even a harsher and exemplary punishment (than the ban) ... would have also been justified in thisÂ case," the document said.

ABÂ

InBev