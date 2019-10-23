#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Police in UK find 39 bodies in a truck container

Updated : October 23, 2019 03:28 PM IST

The truck was thought to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday and to have originally started its journey in Bulgaria.
The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.
Police made the grim discovery in the early hours of Wednesday at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, about 20 miles from central London.

