India likely to approve PM Pranam scheme for fertiliser sector today | What is it about

The PM Pranam scheme aims at promoting alternate nutrients for agri management. Read more about it here.

The Union Cabinet may consider PM Pranam scheme or Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana for the fertiliser sector in the meeting that is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, sources told CNBC-Awaaz. The PM Pranam scheme aims at promoting alternate nutrients for agri management. According to the sources, the government is looking at reducing chemical fertiliser subsidies under the PM Pranam scheme.

The main objective of the scheme is to encourage the balanced use of fertilisers in conjunction with bio fertilisers and organic fertilisers. The PM Pranam scheme also focuses on reduced subsidies in states. As per the initiative, states will get 50 percent of that of subsidy savings as a grant. The savings in subsidy will be used on new technology in the fertiliser sector.

Moreover, as per the report, 70 percent of the grant provided under the scheme is likely to be used for asset creation related to the technological adoption of alternate fertilisers and alternate fertiliser production units at the village, block, and district levels.