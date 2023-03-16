PM Poshan scheme | Experts express concern over quality of food; seek higher budget allocation

Seven-year-old Sonakshi's father leaves for work at 7 am every day and there is no one else to cook for her and her two younger siblings. So they go to school on an empty stomach -- and rely on the government’s mid-day meal scheme. Sometimes, their teachers let them eat earlier than other students.

They are among 12 crore children in India covered under the PM Poshan scheme. The scheme is touted to be one of the world's largest free school meal programmes. The allocation, though, in this year's budget has fallen to Rs 11,600 crore from FY23's revised estimates of Rs 12,800 crore.

Experts say the bigger concern is that in real terms, when adjusted for inflation, there has been a sustained decline in this allocation over the past few years.

Economist Jean Dreze said, "Nine years ago in 2014-15, the budget for mid-day meals was more than Rs 13,000 crore. Today it's less than Rs 12,000 crore, in money terms. In real terms it's about 40 percent less today, if we take into account price increase. It's about 40 percent less today than 9 years ago. And that is really the concern, that it is becoming more and more difficult for the schools to provide a nutritious meal because the budget is so small."

But the government points out that this year's budget allocation is 13 percent higher than the allocation in Budget 2022.

The Ministry of Education has also told Parliament, "The allocation is likely to be sufficient for the implementation of the scheme with existing norms during 2023-2024."

But experts are still concerned.

In October last year, the government hiked the cost per mid-day meal per child to Rs 5.45 for primary classes, and to Rs 8.17 for upper primary classes. This was a 9.6 percent hike, and came after a two-year gap.

The Centre for Policy Research says this hike did not account for a 24 percent rise in food inflation between April 2020 and October 2022 -- and that the meal cost per child should have been raised to over Rs 6 for primary classes and above Rs 9 for upper primary classes to account for inflation.

Organisations like Akshaya Patra Foundation, which supply mid-day meals to government schools receive grains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as cash subsidies from the centre and state governments. Their average meal cost per child is more than Rs 12. So they have to rely on private donors to make up any shortfall.

Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, "We get Rs 6.65 from the government of India and the various state governments in the form of cash subsidy and grain subsidy, so this contributes to about 54 percent of our total running expenditure per meal. The balance 46 percent Akshaya Patra raises from corporates, trusts, foundations and individuals."

Also, the cost of the scheme is split between the centre and states... the central funds are released in two instalments, but this release has been delayed.

Avani Kapur, Senior Fellow at Centre for Policy Research said, "We have seen there was some technical difficulty and as a result, the adhoc grant couldn't be released. So no funds were released under the scheme in the first quarter. And when we do this analysis by December 2022, only 52 percent of the funds had been released under the scheme. Only 5 states have received 60 percent of their funds."

Experts believe that unless the budget allocation for the PM POSHAN scheme is increased significantly, the quality of meals provided to children will suffer, especially in terms of nutrition.