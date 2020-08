Prime minister Narendra Modi unveiled today ‘Taxpayers Charter’ and faceless assessment as part of direct tax reforms aimed at easing compliance and rewarding honest taxpayers in the country.

The adoption of the charter by the IT department, outlining the rights and responsibilities of both tax officers and taxpayers, came as Modi urged people to pay their due taxes and contribute to nation-building as the country is trying to recover from the damages caused by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Effort is to make tax system seamless, painless and faceless... Honest taxpayer plays an important role in nation development," he said.

Here is the 'Taxpayers' Charter' unveiled by the IT department