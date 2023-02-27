This post-Budget webinar tomorrow is aimed at taking feedback and suggestions from key stakeholders to work out the action plan for implementation of announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023 regarding ease of living and ease of doing business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the post-Budget webinar at 10 am on February 28. The webinar will be themed ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology.’

This post-Budget webinar is aimed at taking feedback and suggestions from key stakeholders, which include industry, academia and startups working with the government, to work out the action plan for implementation of announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023 regarding ease of living and ease of doing business.

In the Union Budget for 2023, the government announced several initiatives that have the potential to make a transformational impact on enhancing ease of living and ease of doing business by leveraging technology.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), the implementation of these initiatives requires concerted and coordinated efforts by all key stakeholders.

Coordinated by MeitY, the breakout session will focus on the key Budget announcements relating to DigiLocker, Address Update Facility, National Data Governance Policy, Centres of Excellence for AI and Mission Karmayogi.

The webinar will have four breakout sessions, which will be anchored by the respective ministries and departments - MeitY, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

The webinar will have participants, stakeholders and experts from state governments, industries, startups, academia and civil society, among others.