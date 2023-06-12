Modi at G20 meeting: Must democratise technology, bridge data divide in developing nations

"Democratisation of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change," Modi said in his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a special video address for the G20 Development Ministers meeting happening in Varanasi. In his speech, the prime minister emphasised the existing data divide between developed and developing nations and the need for democratisation of technology in order to bridge that gap.

The prime minister added that India, which has seen a significant uptick in digitalisation, would be willing to share its experience with other developing nations.

"Democratisation of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change," Modi said in his address.

Through higher quality data, India will be able to make better-informed policy decisions, Modi pointed out.

In his speech, the prime minister also advocated for a "pro-planet lifestyle" and emphasised the importance of women's empowerment in the development of a nation. He added all nations must realise their role in focusing on sustainable development goals.

"It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this," the prime minister urged.

He added, "Our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable. In India, we have made efforts to improve people's lives in more than 100 aspirational districts which were pockets of underdevelopment."

Concluding his speech, Modi said that the hopes the discussions part of the ongoing Development Ministers' Meeting result in tangible action to promote discourse, data for development and data for delivery in developing nations.

The prime minister administered his entire speech in English, despite Hindi being his frontstage language.

About the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting

India is hosting a three-day meeting of development ministers of the G20 member nations beginning June 11. The conference is focused on disruptions in global supply chains, food and energy security challenges and impacts of climate change among other issues.

The meeting is chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and around 200 delegates are expected to attend.

India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of G20

The G20 development ministers' conclave follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that was hosted by India in January, and the decisions taken at the Varanasi meet will also contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In a statement, it said the Varanasi meeting is taking place amid mounting developmental challenges that have been further aggravated by an economic slowdown, debt distress, impacts of climate change, growing poverty and inequality, food and energy insecurity, global supply-chain disruptions, and geo-political conflicts and tensions.

"The G20 development ministerial meeting will be an opportunity to collectively agree on actions for accelerating achievement of the SDGs and foster synergies between the development, environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs that hold back progress for the developing countries," the MEA said.

The meeting consists of two main sessions — one on "Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs" and another on "Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach."

The development ministers' meeting was preceded by the fourth and final development working group (DWG) meeting, which was held in Delhi from June 6-9.

The DWG, while building on the crucial work done by previous G20 presidencies, has carried forward its mandate of enhancing G20's contribution to accelerating progress towards SDGs and strengthening G20's long-term vision in this regard.

"Cultural programmes, exhibitions and excursions have also been organised to provide the delegates a glimpse into the rich culture and traditions of Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in the world," the MEA said.